LPD Investigating Two Robberies
Lincoln police this morning are investigating 2 separate weekend robberies. Sgt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS on Saturday night, an armed white male in his 50s or 60s robbed stole money from Dollar General at 14th and Superior.
