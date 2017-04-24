Lincoln's Backswing Brewing Company Celebrates Grand Opening
The brainchild of three friends whose mediocre golf games gave way to great craft beer, Backswing Brewing Company , 500 W. South St., Ste. 8, celebrated its grand opening April 6. Owners T.J. Walker, Pat Simpson, and Cory Sinclair opened the brewery in September and the taproom earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Strictly Business Magazine Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr 4
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr 4
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar '17
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC