Lincoln Recognized for Advancing Sola...

Lincoln Recognized for Advancing Solar Energy Growth

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: City of Lincoln

SolSmart, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative, has awarded a bronze designation to the City of Lincoln for taking steps to encourage solar energy growth. Those steps include reducing the non-hardware costs, such as planning and zoning, permitting, financing, customer acquisition and installation labor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr 28 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr '17 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr '17 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar '17 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar '17 Fred Mertz 4
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC