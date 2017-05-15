Lincoln, NE Passes Ordinance Requirin...

Lincoln, NE Passes Ordinance Requiring the City to Pay Its Pension Bills

Lincoln, Nebraska's city council voted on Monday to require that future city budgets pay 100% of the actuarially determined cost of providing pension benefits to its public safety workers. Such a city ordinance - essentially requiring that the city pay its pension bills - should theoretically not be necessary.

