Lincoln City Libraries to Celebrate Asian/pacific American Heritage Month May 7

Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to several events Sunday, May 7 celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month at Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street. Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month celebrates two important milestones in Asian/Pacific American history: The arrival in the United States of the first Japanese immigrants on May 7, 1843, and contributions of Chinese workers to the building of the transcontinental railroad, completed May 10, 1869.

