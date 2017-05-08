Lincoln City Libraries Offers Free Video Phone Service for Deaf
Lincoln City Libraries now offers free video phone communication equipment for use by the deaf and hard of hearing at the Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street. It is the first public library in the state to offer the service.
