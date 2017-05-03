Lincoln City General Election: The La...

Lincoln City General Election: The Latest Results From Tuesday's Vote

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

As of 9pm Tuesday, incumbent Lincoln City Council member Leirion Gaylor Baird, along challenger Bennie Shobe and incumbent Roy Christensen were the top votes, with 15 percent of the precincts reporting in the city's general election. Still, the race is too close to call, as challenger Tom Nesbitt was close behind at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr 28 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr 4 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr 4 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar '17 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar '17 Fred Mertz 4
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,174 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC