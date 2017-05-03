Lincoln City General Election: The Latest Results From Tuesday's Vote
As of 9pm Tuesday, incumbent Lincoln City Council member Leirion Gaylor Baird, along challenger Bennie Shobe and incumbent Roy Christensen were the top votes, with 15 percent of the precincts reporting in the city's general election. Still, the race is too close to call, as challenger Tom Nesbitt was close behind at No.
