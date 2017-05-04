Lied Center announces 2017-18 season

The Lied Center for Performing Arts' 2017-18 season will feature new wave band The B-52s, comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah and actress/singer Audra McDonald. Tickets to all performances will be available as part of a season ticket package beginning at 11 a.m. May 11. Highlighting the season is a performance of "The Firebird" by the American Ballet Theatre, accompanied by the St. Louis Symphony.

