LFR Recognized for Care of Heart Attack Patients

Lincoln Fire and Rescue has received the American Heart Association's 2017 Mission: LifelineA EMS Gold Plus Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks. "LFR received a silver award in 2015 and a gold award in 2016, so another year of receiving the top award is evidence that the dedication of our firefighters, dispatchers, hospital providers and community-minded citizens is making a measurable difference in our community," said Lincoln Fire Chief Micheal Despain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.