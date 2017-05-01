Lane Restrictions on S. 84 Begin Wednesday Morning
Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, traffic on S. 84th Street between "A" and "O" streets will be restricted to one northbound lane and two southbound lanes during a water main repair. Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
