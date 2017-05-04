Joint Open House Set for Parks Masterplan and Stream Rehab Project May 9
The public is invited to an open house Tuesday, May 9, on the Irvingdale, Rudge and Stransky Parks Masterplan and the Stream Rehabilitation Project in Irvingdale and Rudge Parks. The meeting is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn Street.
