Historic Homes Open To The Public
You can drive by them anytime, but this Sunday will be your chance to step inside and see six historic homes in Lincoln's Near South neighborhood. The Near South Neighborhood Association is hosting its Bi-annual tour of Historic Homes Sunday from 1-4 pm.
