Herea s to the Farmer: Luke Bryan makes it nine in a row with fall Farm Tour
L uke Bryan will head off the beaten path this fall, continuing his Farm Tour for the ninth year in a row. ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year Jon Pardi will join Luke for the trek, with more artists still to be added to the lineup.
