Greeks Go Green boosts change through simple steps
When University of Nebraska-Lincoln Greek chapter houses have as many as 70 residents, it can be difficult to maintain a sustainable and eco-friendly environment. Thanks to a project introduced in the fall of 2014 called Greeks Go Green, making the Greek community of 3,980 members more sustainable could be achieved through education and simple action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Net Nebraska.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr 28
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar '17
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC