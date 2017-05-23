Governor Recognizes Nebraska Students...

Governor Recognizes Nebraska Students With Top Test Scores

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska's top student test-takers to stay in the state for college or return to build their careers. Ricketts on Monday recognized 16 high school seniors who achieved a top score of 36 on the ACT and one who scored a perfect 1600 on the SAT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) 22 hr Hillary Is FILTH 2
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr 28 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr '17 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr '17 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar '17 Monty 6
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC