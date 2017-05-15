FBI Offers $10,000 Reward In Child Se...

FBI Offers $10,000 Reward In Child Sex Trafficking Case

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of 28-year-old Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal. A Federal Grand Jury charged Curnal in Ocotober of 2016 with one count of sex trafficking a child and one count of transportation of a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr 28 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr '17 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr '17 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar '17 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar '17 Fred Mertz 4
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC