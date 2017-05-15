FBI Offers $10,000 Reward In Child Sex Trafficking Case
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of 28-year-old Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal. A Federal Grand Jury charged Curnal in Ocotober of 2016 with one count of sex trafficking a child and one count of transportation of a minor for the purposes of prostitution.
