Engagement: Butler-Baker
Rocky and Charlene Butler, of Kankakee, and Chris Baker, of Momence, and Kim Romine, of Lincoln, Neb., are pleased to announce the approaching marriage of their children, Chelsey Butler, of Bloomington, to Eric Baker, also of Bloomington. A June 24 wedding is being planned at Sunken Gardens, in Lincoln, Neb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr 28
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar '17
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC