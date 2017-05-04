Engagement: Butler-Baker

Rocky and Charlene Butler, of Kankakee, and Chris Baker, of Momence, and Kim Romine, of Lincoln, Neb., are pleased to announce the approaching marriage of their children, Chelsey Butler, of Bloomington, to Eric Baker, also of Bloomington. A June 24 wedding is being planned at Sunken Gardens, in Lincoln, Neb.

