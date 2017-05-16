Duncan Aviation Component Services Offers Guaranteed 14-Day Turntime

Duncan Aviation's Component Repair Services is offering a guaranteed 14-day turntime on repair and overhaul services for a limited time. Now through July 31, 2017, avionics, instruments and accessories units sent to the Duncan Aviation Components Repair in Lincoln, Neb., will be turned and shipped within 14 days of receipt, or the customer will receive $100 credit toward labor on that invoice.

