Duncan Aviation Component Services Offers Guaranteed 14-Day Turntime
Duncan Aviation's Component Repair Services is offering a guaranteed 14-day turntime on repair and overhaul services for a limited time. Now through July 31, 2017, avionics, instruments and accessories units sent to the Duncan Aviation Components Repair in Lincoln, Neb., will be turned and shipped within 14 days of receipt, or the customer will receive $100 credit toward labor on that invoice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr 28
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar '17
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC