Downtown Lincoln Parking Garages at Capacity
Monthly parking at most of its 12 public garages are facing increasing waitlists, some with numbers in the 100's. "It's fair to say we are already at capacity," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr 28
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Monty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC