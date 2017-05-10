Details of inmates' deaths released
May 10, 2017 Today , NDCS received confirmation the official causes of death for Michael Galindo and Damon Fitzgerald have been determined. Fitzgerald's death certificate lists "multiple sharp and blunt force injuries to head and torso" with contributing factors of "thermal injury and external compression of neck structures."
