County Board Approves of Luke Bryan Concert At Farm West of Lincoln
The Bob Benes farm just west of Lincoln will be the site of Country superstar Luke Bryan's Farm Tour this fall. The show will be September 28th at the Benes farm on Southwest 63rd Street, south of West "O" Street.
