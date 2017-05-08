City Encourages Residents to Bike to ...

City Encourages Residents to Bike to Work

The City of Lincoln is partnering with the cycling community to encourage residents to participate in local cycling activities, including Bike to Work Week, May 12 through 19. Three Bike to Work events are planned at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center in Union Plaza, 21st and "Q" streets: A free kickoff rally will be 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 12. Cyclists can stop at the Trails Center for bagels, juice and coffee during their morning commute. The "Bike Bingo" game begins May 12. Participants can pick up a card at the kickoff event or download one from the Bike Lincoln webpage at bike.lincoln.ne.gov or bicyclincoln.org .

