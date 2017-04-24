Brookelyn's Hair & Replacement Now Offering Simplicity Hair Extensions
Brooke Ahlman, owner of Brookelyn's Hair & Replacement , is excited to announce the addition a new offering to the salon's service menu that's now available to clients: Simplicity Hair Extensions. This system is uniquely designed to present more options for addressing targeted problem areas than can be achieved with typical extensions.
