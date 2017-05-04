Biosimilars bill passed by Nebraska Legislature
According to the bill's sponsor, Senator John Kuehn of Heartwell, biosimilars are an innovative class of pharmaceuticals that provide treatment options for health care providers and patients. "Biosimilars are less costly imitations of drugs known as biologics, which are used to treat a range of diseases including cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and anemia.
