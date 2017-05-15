Bill To Ban Local Gun Laws Likely Dead For Year In Nebraska
A bill that would overturn most local gun restrictions stronger than Nebraska state law is unlikely to come back this year. Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers pulled his bill Monday to work on amendments.
