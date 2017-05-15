Bill Going to Governor Ricketts For Harsher Sex Crimes Penalties
A bill is headed to Governor Ricketts which gives longer prison sentences to people who buy and sell sex. The measure sponsored by Lincoln Senator, Patty Pansing Brooks, allows sentences of up to 50 years for trafficking an adult and life for trafficking a child.
