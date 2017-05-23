Belmont Senior Center to Close May 29 Through June 9 for Renovations
The Aging Partners Belmont Senior Center at the Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., will be closed from Monday, May 29 through Friday, June 9 for renovations. All available services are being relocated to the JoAnn Maxey Senior Center at the Malone Community Center, 2032 "U" St. Belmont Senior Center patrons are encouraged to attend the Maxey Senior Center while the Belmont Center is being renovated.
