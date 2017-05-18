Artists Needed for Storm Drain Mural Project
The City is seeking 10 local artists to help promote Lincoln's water quality by painting storm drain inlets. The purpose of the "UpStream Art - Lincoln" project is to use the City's stormwater infrastructure to send messages about protecting the water and environment.
