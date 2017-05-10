33rd Street Project to Begin June 19
The start of the 33rd Street rehabilitation project between Holdrege Street and Madison Avenue has been delayed until Monday, June 19. The project had been scheduled to start Tuesday, May 30. The postponement will minimize traffic conflicts between the 33rd Street project and other area construction projects. Beginning June 19, storm drainage repairs will begin at the intersection of 33rd and Holdrege streets.
