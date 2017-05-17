17th Street Closed Sunday for Lincoln Marathon
The Public Works and Utilities Department reminds the public that 17th Street from Vine to South streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for the Lincoln Marathon. The race typically follows 16th Street, which is closed until August for repairs.
