Woman claims she was raped backstage at Chris Brown show Monday
A 21-year-old woman claimed that she was raped backstage at Chris Brown's concert Monday night in Lincoln, Neb. A 21-year-old woman claimed that she was raped backstage at Chris Brown's concert Monday night in Nebraska.
