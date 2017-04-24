Whiteclay liquor stores close before licenses expire
The four stores in the town of roughly 8 people are currently in a legal battle with the Liquor Control Commission, who ruled there is not adequate law enforcement to patrol the area that is plagued with alcoholism. The LCC denied reissuing licenses last week.
