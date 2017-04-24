Welcome Back Vietnam Veterans May 1
Mayor Chris Beutler, Lincoln Airport officials and Bill and Evonne Williams of Patriotic Productions encourage the public to be at the Airport Monday, May 1 to welcome 652 Vietnam veterans back home from a day of activities in Washington, DC. The four planes are expected to land in Lincoln between 8 and 9 p.m. The Vietnam veterans from Nebraska will be the largest group from a single state ever to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
