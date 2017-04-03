Volunteer baby rockers soothe hospita...

Volunteer baby rockers soothe hospitalized infants

A group of volunteers called baby rockers are tending to the tiny residents of a Nebraska hospital's pediatric unit. Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln started the program in 2010 after opening a new unit caring for infants and children.

