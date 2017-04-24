Transportation Planning Meeting is May 2
The Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization invites the public to discuss transportation planning at a meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 in Room 113 at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. The meeting is part of a four-year certification review conducted by the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration . The review evaluates the effectiveness of the MPO's transportation planning process and verifies that the MPO is complying with federal regulations.
