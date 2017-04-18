Suspect Accused of Threatening Menards Employee, Before Crashing Into A Garage

A 58-year-old man is in custody, after he allegedly threatened a man twice and later ran his truck into a garage. It was just before 5am Wednesday that Lincoln Police were called to the parking lot of Menards near 87th and Highway 2, where a 71-year-old employee had just pulled in when the suspect parked next to him, got out and walked up threatening to kill him by pointing a shotgun before taking off.

