Supreme Court will not hear driver's appeal of sleep apnea treatment ruling for Crete
The April 3 decision upholds an Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that Crete Carrier Corp., one of the largest privately-owned trucking companies in the U.S., did not act improperly by requiring drivers with a body mass index of 35 or more to undergo sleep apnea testing and treatment, clearing the way for companies nationwide to enforce such policies. WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal filed by former Crete Carrier Corp. driver Robert J. Parker against the Lincoln, Nebraska-based motor carrier.
