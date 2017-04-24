Skate Zone closing after more than 60 years
"There are people in here that held their first hand and people here that had their first kiss in the corner during blackout and a lot of people here that have been married," Cindy Hereth, Manager, said. Lincoln's Skate Zone, near 48th and O St, opened in the 1950's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
