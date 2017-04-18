Security Breach Found At Chain Of Hotels
If you stayed at a Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites or Candlewood Suites in Lincoln between late September and late December, and used your credit card you better check it. InterContinental Hotel Group says they found malware designed to access payment card information from cards used at front desks at its hotels across the country.
