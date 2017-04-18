Qualifying Seniors Urged to File for Homestead Exemption

Lancaster County citizens age 65 and older who qualify for a homestead property tax exemption are encouraged to apply through the County Assessor's Office by June 30. Both the Assessor's Office and Aging Partners can help answer questions about the program, which is designed to help older adults stay in their homes by providing partial or total property tax relief. The exemption also is available to younger people with qualifying disabilities.

