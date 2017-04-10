Public Invited to Celebrate Arbor Day April 25
The public is invited to the City's Arbor Day celebration at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Wysong Elementary School, 7901 Blanchard Blvd. Wysong students will provide entertainment for the event and Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson will read a Mayoral proclamation. Those attending will have the opportunity to help plant new trees at the school.
