Public Hearing Scheduled To Approve Keystone Pipeline
A state commission deciding whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline's route through Nebraska has scheduled a 5-day public hearing starting tomorrow. The Nebraska Public Service Commission hearing will run Friday through Tuesday at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
