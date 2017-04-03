Public Hearing Scheduled To Approve K...

Public Hearing Scheduled To Approve Keystone Pipeline

8 hrs ago

A state commission deciding whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline's route through Nebraska has scheduled a 5-day public hearing starting tomorrow. The Nebraska Public Service Commission hearing will run Friday through Tuesday at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.

