Police release identity of deceased inmate
He was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor trespassing warrant and was transported to the jail. During the intake process, staff expressed concern over Flournoy's high blood pressure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr 4
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr 4
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar 28
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar '17
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC