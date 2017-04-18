Pet Dies In Near South Apartment Fire

Lincoln Firefighters handling a 2-alarm fire Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 at a second level apartment near 11th and "E" Streets. A Saturday afternoon two-alarm fire at a Near South apartment building leaves one dog dead, but the owner and two other pets were rescued by Lincoln Firefighters.

