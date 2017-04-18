Omaha Man Arrested Following Saturday...

Omaha Man Arrested Following Saturday Morning Bank Robbery In Lincoln

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

For the second time in two months, the U.S. Bank at 5501 South 56th Street was robbed on Saturday morning - only this time, the suspect didn't get away with the money. Lincoln Police were called around 9:30am when the suspect walked in wearing a dark mask, coat and gloves and demanded money without showing a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr 4 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr 4 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar 28 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar 26 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar '17 Fred Mertz 4
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC