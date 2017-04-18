Omaha Man Arrested Following Saturday Morning Bank Robbery In Lincoln
For the second time in two months, the U.S. Bank at 5501 South 56th Street was robbed on Saturday morning - only this time, the suspect didn't get away with the money. Lincoln Police were called around 9:30am when the suspect walked in wearing a dark mask, coat and gloves and demanded money without showing a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr 4
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr 4
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar 28
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar 26
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar '17
|Fred Mertz
|4
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC