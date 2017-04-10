NU Hoops Coach Miles Involved In Mino...

NU Hoops Coach Miles Involved In Minor Accident

13 hrs ago

Nebraska Men's basketball coach Tim Miles was not hurt but his sport utility vehicle sustained $5,000 in damage when it was struck by a driver who failed to yield at an intersection south of downtown Lincoln. Miles said he was heading home from a university event about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the accident happened.

