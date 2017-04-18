Notice of Hearing - Nebraska Public Service Commission

NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION 300 The Atrium, 1200 N Street P.O. Box 94927 Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4927 NOTICE OP-0003: In the Matter of the Application of TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P., Calgary, Alberta, seeking authority for Route Approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline Project Pursuant to the Major Oil Pipeline Siting Act. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska beginning on Monday, August 7, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. CDT and continuing through Friday, August 11, 2017.

