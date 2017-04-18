Notice of Hearing - Nebraska Public Service Commission
NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION 300 The Atrium, 1200 N Street P.O. Box 94927 Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4927 NOTICE OP-0003: In the Matter of the Application of TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P., Calgary, Alberta, seeking authority for Route Approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline Project Pursuant to the Major Oil Pipeline Siting Act. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska beginning on Monday, August 7, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. CDT and continuing through Friday, August 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Elgin Review.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr 4
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr 4
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar 28
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar 26
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC