Nominees sought for Nebraska State Historical Society awards
The Nebraska State Historical Society is seeking nominations for its annual awards that recognize outstanding achievement in preserving, interpreting, and educating people about the history of the state. Nominations are due by June 18. Awards will be presented at the NSHS annual meeting on Oct. 12 in Omaha.
