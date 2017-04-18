Nebraska Baseball Weekend Preview: Th...

Nebraska Baseball Weekend Preview: The Minnesota Series

After losing a midweek game against the Creighton Bluejays, Nebraska continues their road swing as they head to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers. Minnesota sits in second place in the league, sweeping Michigan State and Ohio State before falling in a series to Indiana last weekend.

