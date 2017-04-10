More
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued a Health Warning this morning for the general public because of smoke in the air from agricultural burning. Officials said the levels of smoke in the air are expected to be unhealthy for everyone and especially those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease as well as older adults and children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr 7
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr 4
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr 4
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar 28
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar 26
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC